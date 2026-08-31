Fuel retailers urge EPA to safeguard emissions reductions achievements

A group of feul retailers urged the Environmental Protection Agency to modify its proposed changes to the inducement framework for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, SIGMA, America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), stated in a joint release that it supports the Trump Administration’s existing guidance, which addressed concerns about commercial vehicles utilizing Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology.

The release states that nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles have declined 76 percent since 2010 through SCR technology and DEF — making the widespread adoption of DEF technology “the most significant environmental success story for liquid fuels in the trucking sector.”

“Allowing the guidance to be fully implemented will preserve the widespread adoption of DEF technology — safeguarding the economic and environmental benefits it provides,” the release stated. “By contrast, EPA’s currently proposed regulatory changes would disrupt those efforts and create confusion about DEF requirements while threatening to decrease DEF’s availability, increase its price, and undermine its benefits.”

“The existing regulatory framework spurred fuel retailers to invest in a DEF distribution and retail network that today functions as a well-established, competitive, and reliable market for DEF,” said David Fialkov, Executive Director of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. “SCR and DEF technology have demonstrated that substantial emissions reductions are possible through the existing refueling infrastructure. The use of DEF and SCR are some of the strongest examples of how targeted innovation can lead to meaningful improvements in the environmental attributes of liquid fuels.”

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS stated it supported the benefits that DEF and SCR technology have delivered to emissions reductions and fuel economy. More than 100,000 retail locations in North America, including more than 95 percent of North American truck stops, offer DEF.

“EPA did the right thing with its existing guidance and should let that be implemented before making changes,” said NACS Deputy General Counsel Matt Durand. “This rule should be put on hold while the industry works to ensure we get the full measure of the benefits of these engine systems.”

Additionally, the release stated that if drivers believe DEF is optional, they will be less likely to buy DEF. If volumes do not support a competitive supply, availability will diminish and prices may rise. The drivers most affected would be those who continue to purchase DEF in good faith compliance with the emissions standards. EPA’s proposed changes will inadvertently harm the very drivers it aims to help.

The associations, which represent DEF retailers and suppliers for commercial trucking, agriculture, and the broader diesel equipment market, urged EPA to:

Permit the August 2025 and March 2026 Guidance to fully penetrate the market before substantially amending diesel engine inducement requirements

Clearly communicate that DEF and Selective Catalytic Reduction requirements remain in effect and that operating an SCR-equipped engine without DEF damages the vehicle

Expand access to low-cost vehicle repairs to ensure independent repair shops can service DEF sensor faults, which are among the most common failures that independent repair shops encounter.

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS stated further that the three recommend that EPA retain derates as an enforcement backstop paired with robust notifications; refrain from restricting which derates manufacturers choose to protect their equipment; retain 32.5 percent as the DEF quality reference concentration; remove the provision suspending inducements in cold weather and treat nonroad and highway applications separately.

“NATSO, SIGMA and NACS look forward to working with EPA to ensure that any reform to this complex regulatory framework is carefully targeted and evidence-based to avoid diminishing DEF’s availability or increasing its costs for consumers,” the release stated.