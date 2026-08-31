CBP reports 95 illegal CDL holders arrested in targeted operation in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — An enforcement operation by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) yielded 143 arrests.

CBP stated in a press release that it conducted a multi-agency operation with local Stonegarden Law Enforcement Partners during the week of Aug. 10-14 that targeted human and drug smuggling and disrupted organized illegal activity.

CBP reported that agents from Yuma Sector and supporting law enforcement agencies arrested 143 people from 18 countries.

According to CBP’s release, 95 illegal alien truck drivers were arrested who possessed a state-issued commercial driver’s license. Of these, 76 had a California CDL, six had a New York CDL; and the remainder were from other states.

Agents also reportedly interdicted two human-smuggling events, which resulted in the arrest of four smugglers and 17 smuggled aliens. Additionally, agents seized a firearm, 74 pounds of methamphetamine, and 169 pounds of marijuana.

“We are committed to protecting our citizens from all international threats, whether that is from unlicensed or untrained drivers, or transnational criminal organizations engaged in human or drug trafficking,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin W. Caudle of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.

“The Department of Transportation has issued a final rule to prevent unqualified foreign drivers from obtaining licenses to operate commercial trucks and buses,” CBP stated. “The Border Patrol is working with federal partners to enforce the rule of law and restore integrity and safety to the nation’s transportation system. This action will help remove another incentive for illegal immigration and further strengthen the most secure border in 50 years.”