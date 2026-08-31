Brake failure causes semi-truck to hit barrier, hang off overpass in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A big rig was dangling off an overpass in Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood on Sunday.

According to a report from WXIX in Cincinnati, two people were rescued Sunday after a semi driver told authorities that a brake failure caused a crash.

The report stated that the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard I-71 overpass in Avondale around 5 p.m. Sunday.

CFD said the trailer was empty, and the brake failure caused the rig to crash into a cement barrier and hang over the overpass.

The driver and passenger were rescued by fire crews and sustained only minor injuries.

Although the rig was empty, it was carrying 200 gallons of diesel fuel in its tanks, which ruptured and spilled onto the roadway below.

CFD is assisting with recovery, and the Cincinnati Police Department is investigating the crash.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Gilbert and Reading, as well as the north and southbound I-71 exit and on-ramp, were closed for several hours for cleanup, according to the WXIX report.