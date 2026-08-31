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TCA & NATMI: Working to improve workforce performance and boost productivity

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
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TCA & NATMI: Working to improve workforce performance and boost productivity

One of the most valuable tools available through the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is education to help companies grow and thrive. If you’ve taken advantage of any of TCA’s online educational offerings, you’ve likely seen NATMI listed as a provider.

What exactly is NATMI?

The North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) is an organization, overseen by TCA, that provides training and certification programs to motor carriers, bus fleets and transit organizations. These certification programs are available online or on-site at your facility.

Courses are accredited through the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute, ensuring that courses meet university-level requirements and that certifications are overseen by an objective third party.

What certifications are available?

NATMI offers six certifications in the following areas:

Certified Director of Safety (CDS, CDS-C and CSS-C):

For senior safety managers who design and implement fleet safety programs.

Certified Safety Supervisor (CSS):

For mid-level professionals who administer and enforce safety policies.

Certified Director of Maintenance/Equipment (CDM/E):

For executives overseeing total fleet maintenance and equipment procurement.

Certified Supervisor of Maintenance/Equipment (CSM/E):

For shop foremen and maintenance supervisors overseeing daily repair operations.

Certified Driver Trainer (CDT):

For professionals responsible for instructing, developing, and evaluating commercial drivers.

Certified Cargo Security Professional (CCSP):

For experts handling asset protection, supply chain security, and risk mitigation.

Why do you need NATMI certification?

While these certifications are not mandatory, the credentials serve as a vital risk-mitigation tool for commercial trucking, bus and transit organizations.

Companies that use NATMI’s certification programs report:

  • Reduced accidents and injuries;
  • Lower vehicle maintenance costs;
  • Improved driver retention;
  • Improved operational efficiency; and
  • Better management systems.

For more information about NATMI, visit natmi.org. A complete schedule of courses can be found at natmi.org/training/course-schedule.

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.

linda gardner bunch

Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.

Avatar for Linda Garner-Bunch
Linda Garner-Bunch
Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.
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