Big rig rollover crash causes interstate closure in Idaho.

PAUL, Idaho – A semi-truck rollover closed a portion of Interstate 84 overnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) stated the crash is currently under investigation. ISP said the crash occurred on Sunday, at approximately 11:56 p.m. at milepost 201 going eastbound on Interstate 84, near the Jerome County and Minidoka County line.

Police say a 2020 International LT625 semi-truck driven by a 26-year-old male from Kent, Washington, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when the truck went off the right shoulder. Police say the driver overcorrected, causing the rig to roll. The truck landed in the lanes of travel creating a closure, according to ISP’s release.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was not injured in the crash, according to ISP. There was no word on how long the interstate would be closed to clear the crash,