NEXT Top Talent Award returns to celebrate trucking’s rising stars under 30

The trucking industry spends a lot of time talking about how to attract the next generation. The NEXT Top Talent Award focuses on something just as important: recognizing the young professionals who are already here, building successful careers and making an impact.

The Next Gen Trucking Association is bringing back the NEXT Top Talent Award for 2026, recognizing outstanding professional drivers and diesel technicians under the age of 30 who demonstrate excellence, professionalism, leadership and a passion for the trucking industry.

Nominations open Sept. 1 and close Oct. 9, 2026.

“We spend so much time talking about how we attract young people into trucking, but we also need to celebrate the ones who have already chosen our industry and are doing incredible things,” said Lindsey Trent, president and co-founder of the Next Gen Trucking Association. “When we recognize their accomplishments, we’re not only showing them that their work matters—we’re showing other young people what is possible in this industry.”

Celebrating Last Year’s Rising Stars

The inaugural NEXT Top Talent Award in 2025 recognized 56 young professional drivers and diesel technicians from trucking companies across the country.

From that group, two were selected as the program’s first Grand Champions:

Grand Champion Professional Driver: Isaiah Hicks-Dixon of Old Dominion Freight Line; and

Isaiah Hicks-Dixon of Old Dominion Freight Line; and Grand Champion Diesel Technician: Joe Reed of Kenan Advantage Group.

Hicks-Dixon began his career with Old Dominion as a dock worker in 2019 with the goal of becoming a professional driver. After earning his way into the company’s driver training program, he became a linehaul driver and quickly distinguished himself through his safety record, customer service, professionalism and willingness to mentor others.

Reed built his career as a diesel technician and advanced to Shop Foreman for KAG Energy in North Canton, Ohio. His leadership helped improve shop performance and team morale while his commitment to mentoring and developing other technicians made him a standout example of the career opportunities available in diesel technology.

Their stories — and those of the other finalists — show what is possible when young people are given opportunities to build careers in trucking.

Who Should You Nominate?

Next Gen Trucking is asking companies across the country to think about the exceptional young professionals already working within their organizations.

Nominees should be professional drivers or diesel technicians under 30 who demonstrate:

Skill, safety and professionalism;

Initiative and continued career growth;

A positive impact on their team and company;

Leadership or mentorship; and

A strong work ethic and passion for their career.

They don’t have to be managers or have years of experience. The award is designed to recognize the young people who show up every day, take pride in their work and demonstrate the potential to become the future leaders of the trucking industry.

Selected nominees will be named 2026 NEXT Top Talent Finalists, with one professional driver and one diesel technician ultimately selected as the 2026 Grand Champions.

Finalists will also receive personalized recognition, including a custom banner featuring their photo and company logo that can be displayed in their shop, terminal or workplace.

The 2026 NEXT Top Talent Finalists and Grand Champions will be announced October 27.

“Every company has young people whose stories deserve to be told,” Trent said. “This is an opportunity to recognize them, celebrate what they have accomplished and show the next generation that trucking is an industry where they can build a meaningful career.”

The nomination period begins Sept. 1 and ends Oct. 9, 2026. Find out more or submit a nomination at nextgentrucking.org/next-top-talent-award-nomination-form.

The 2026 NEXT Top Talent Award is sponsored by Fullbay and Advanced Training Systems.