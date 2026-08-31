Indiana to get DOT relief funds after flood devastated the state’s infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The state of Indiana is getting some financial relief from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week the immediate availability of $26 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to help with repair costs of roads and bridges damaged by recent floods.

“Our hearts go out to the families across Indiana that were devastated by extreme flooding. We’re moving this emergency funding immediately to help the state reopen vital transportation links that residents rely on,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “This Department is committed to ensuring the state has the federal resources it needs to rebuild.”

From August 11-17, Indiana was impacted by a 1,000-year rainfall event and derecho, which disrupted the state’s transportation infrastructure through widespread highway closures, bridge damage and debris. The storm dropped up to 14 inches in 10 hours, overwhelming transportation infrastructure and washing out many federal-aid roadways, DOT said.

“The Federal Highway Administration is working closely with the Indiana Department of Transportation to speed up repairs and help ensure critical transportation is restored as soon as possible,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster. “The emergency relief funding we are providing will help the state quickly fix broken transportation links so people can get back to work, run their businesses, and get back to their daily routines.”

The emergency relief funds will allow INDOT to proceed expeditiously with a rapid replacement of the collapsed Hazel Dell Parkway bridge, in Carmel, and repairs on Interstate 70, State Route 38, and multiple bridges in Wayne county that were severely damaged during the storm. Hazel Dell Parkway, with an annual daily traffic of over 10,000, provides important north-south access for commuters.

FHWA’s Emergency Relief program provides funding to states, territories, Tribes, and Federal Land Management Agencies for highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events. These “quick release” Emergency Relief funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring essential transportation links. Additional funds needed to repair damage in Indiana will be supported by the Emergency Relief program through nationwide funding allocations.