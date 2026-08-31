Illinois cops still looking for who stole Nike cargo in Memphis

CHICAGO, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois recovered stolen cargo recently that originated in Memphis which was originally bound for Dallas, Texas.

A social media post by the Cook County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detailed the recovery last week.

CCSO sated on Aug. 23, a Nike representative contacted its Organized Retail Crime Unit investigators about a fictitious pickup of its merchandise that occurred two days earlier.

CCSO stated its investigators learned the person who picked up the cargo from the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee, had taken the shipment using fake documents. They also learned that the shipment, which was bound for Dallas, had been diverted to the Chicago area.

“After further investigation, the Organized Retail Crime investigators located the trailer, which was also stolen, and more than $647,000 worth of shoes at a cargo distribution facility in the 1300 block of South Mount Prospect Road in Des Plaines,” CCSO stated.

While the cargo of shoes was recovered, authorities are still searching for the responsible parties, according to CCSO.