Volvo Trucks’ “lock and leave” software updates go live across North America

Volvo Trucks North America is making unattended over-the-air software updates available in trucks across the U.S. and Canada, completing the rollout of the new remote programming capabilities announced in June.

“Technology makes our customers operations more productive,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo. “As software plays a greater role in improving uptime, updating the software should be as easy and convenient as possible. Now a driver can lock and leave their truck while the update runs during a break and return to a truck that is up to date and ready to go to work.”

Lock and Leave

Drivers can now start a software update, lock the truck and walk away, whether that is a 30-minute break or an overnight stop. The new capability enables trucks to stay current with the latest software without interrupting operations or requiring a visit to the dealership.

Through over-the-air software updates, remote diagnostics and predictive service capabilities, Volvo Trucks estimates that it has helped customers avoid more than 100,000 days of unplanned downtime, representing approximately $60 million in avoided costs. Over six months, Volvo Trucks increased the share of its connected trucks running the latest software from 25% to more than 80%. More than 7,500 updates were completed in August and Volvo Trucks’ connected systems can dispatch up to 20,000 software updates per day.

Keeping Trucks Current Without Interrupting Operations

“The all-new Volvo VNL and all-new Volvo VNR are the most connected trucks Volvo Trucks has built, with a 24-volt electrical architecture that expands the amount and quality of vehicle data available to support remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and future product development,” Volvo said.

The trucks can be continuously updated by receiving software improvements over the air after they leave the dealership. Over-the-air updates can optimize systems including engine performance, transmission and battery management without requiring a service appointment. Volvo trucks running the latest software experience 24% fewer unplanned stops, helping fleets maximize uptime and keep trucks on the road.

Data That Keeps Trucks Moving

Volvo Trucks has more than 220,000 connected trucks operating across North America, providing data that helps the company identify potential issues before they result in unplanned stops. Advanced analytics detect patterns in fault codes, enabling more proactive maintenance and earlier diagnostics. This connectivity also enables technicians to pre-diagnose issues before a truck reaches the dealership, contributing to a 95% first-time fix rate.

“A connected truck keeps improving long after it leaves the dealership,” said Nicole Portello, senior vice president and chief digital officer, Volvo. “The data coming from these trucks helps us identify where we can get ahead of a potential fault code today, while also giving our engineers insights that can help shape the next generation of Volvo trucks. For fleets, the goal is not simply more data, it is providing actionable information they can use to improve their operations.”

According to Volvo, by combining over-the-air software updates, remote diagnostics and increasingly advanced connected services, Volvo Trucks is continuing to expand how software and vehicle data can help customers improve uptime and keep trucks operating at their best.