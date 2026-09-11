Geotab is hitting the road to thank truckers

ATLANTA, Ga. — Geotab is celebrating the hardworking truck drivers who help keep America moving with appreciation events across the country for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week taking place Sept. 13–19.

“Truck drivers are the thread that holds our economy together. Every trip they make puts food on our tables, medicine in our pharmacies and goods on our shelves,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “No journey is too small, no driver goes unnoticed, and supporting the people behind the wheel is at the heart of everything we do — from all of us at Geotab, thank you.”

Well-Earned Appreciation Events

Geotab is hosting appreciation events across the country where truck drivers are invited to stop in, enjoy complimentary refreshments and pick up Geotab gear.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Circle K in North Carolina (3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

4940 Raleigh Rd Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896

4940 Raleigh Rd Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896 Sheetz in Ohio (7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

3400 N State Route 53, Fremont, OH 43420

321 State St, Jeffersonville, OH, 43128

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Racetrac in Kentucky (6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

813 E. Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

813 E. Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Circle K in North Carolina (3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

674 Chicken Foot Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Racetrac in Florida (6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

8990 20th St., Vero Beach, FL 32966

Keeping Communities Running

That commitment is grounded in data and in a deep appreciation for what truck drivers make possible. Nearly everything that keeps our communities running, from construction materials to restaurant supplies to retail goods arrives because a professional driver got it there.

A recent Geotab study found that 86% of U.S. fleet professionals believe the risk of driving accidents has increased over the last five years, and 68% say driver stress negatively impacts performance behind the wheel. With 60% of drivers reporting that congestion has made their jobs more challenging, Geotab continues to develop technology designed to reduce those pressures and help keep drivers safer on the road.

“Geotab’s research underscores the critical need to invest in driver support programs, prioritize stress management and build a stronger culture of safety across the transportation industry,” Geotab said.

Contribution to Trucking Cares

In recognition of this week, Geotab is proud to support Trucking Cares, the philanthropic arm of the American Trucking Associations,(ATA) which provides charitable donations to industry-related causes, disaster relief and driver support initiatives.

“We are grateful for Geotab’s sponsorship of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and their generous contribution to the Trucking Cares Foundation,” said John Lynch, senior vice president, federation relations, ATA. “Their commitment to the trucking industry goes beyond technology — it reflects a genuine appreciation for the professional drivers who keep our economy moving. Their partnership helps us continue our mission of supporting drivers and the communities they serve.”

For more information about Geotab’s commitment to driver safety, click here.