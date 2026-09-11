PA Turnpike to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is once again partnering with the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September, honoring those professional drivers who play a critical role in our nation’s economy and supply chain.

Where and When

Allentown (Milepost 55.9 North & South): Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peter J. Camiel (MP 304.8 West): Wednesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sideling Hill (MP 172.3 East & West): Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3 to 7 p.m.

Oakmont-Plum (MP 49.3 East): Thursday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lawn (MP 258.8 West): Thursday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PA Turnpike volunteers will be on hand for the events, with the PMTA Road Team joining alongside at the Allentown, Peter J. Camiel and Lawn events.

According to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), truck drivers transport more than 11 billion tons of freight each year — about 70% of all freight moved in the U.S. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is one of the few toll roads that held – and grew – its commercial volumes from pre-pandemic levels.

All visitors can stop by the event tent and table outside of the service plaza to learn more about the commercial trucking industry and how to share the road with these essential vehicles with these critical vehicles. Truckers can also receive free giveaways.