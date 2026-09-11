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PA Turnpike to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

By Dana Guthrie -
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PA Turnpike to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission hosts National Truck Driver Appreciation Week events.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is once again partnering with the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September, honoring those professional drivers who play a critical role in our nation’s economy and supply chain.

Where and When
  • Allentown (Milepost 55.9 North & South): Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Peter J. Camiel (MP 304.8 West): Wednesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sideling Hill (MP 172.3 East & West): Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Oakmont-Plum (MP 49.3 East): Thursday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lawn (MP 258.8 West): Thursday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PA Turnpike volunteers will be on hand for the events, with the PMTA Road Team joining alongside at the Allentown, Peter J. Camiel and Lawn events.

According to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), truck drivers transport more than 11 billion tons of freight each year — about 70% of all freight moved in the U.S. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is one of the few toll roads that held – and grew – its commercial volumes from pre-pandemic levels.

All visitors can stop by the event tent and table outside of the service plaza to learn more about the commercial trucking industry and how to share the road with these essential vehicles with these critical vehicles. Truckers can also receive free giveaways.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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