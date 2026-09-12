Shell Rotella celebrates the voices behind the wheel for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

HOUSTON, Texas —This National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), Shell Rotella is highlighting professional drivers by spotlighting their stories with a new video celebrating the pride behind one of America’s most essential professions.

Featuring unscripted reflections from professional drivers recorded at the 2026 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), the video captures what makes drivers proud to be part of the trucking community, highlighting experiences that have shaped their careers and the important role they play in keeping America moving. The video will premiere on Sept. 13 in recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Words from the Road

The conversations were captured inside Shell Rotella Recording Studio, where owner-operators, fleet drivers and trucking influencers stepped behind the microphone to share their experiences from the road in their own words. The resulting stories offer a personal look at the people behind the profession and the passion and pride that keep them moving forward.

For every video recorded during MATS, Shell Rotella pledged $25 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF). With nearly 100 drivers participating, their stories helped raise more than $2,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which supports professional drivers and their families facing financial hardship due to illness or injury.

Truckers: The Heart of the Nation

“Truck drivers are at the heart of what we do, and National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gives us a chance to recognize the hard work and dedication they bring to the profession every day,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. “The Shell Rotella Recording Studio gave drivers a chance to share, in their own words, what trucking means to them. We’re proud to help tell those stories while supporting the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and the work they do for drivers in need.”

Trucking personalities The Boston Trucker (http://@thebostontrucker), Clarissa Rankin (@iamclarissarankin) and Tarik Al-Amin (@tarik_alaminii) encouraged drivers to reflect on their careers, memorable experiences and what makes them proud to be part of the industry. Premiering during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the video brings those voices together as part of a larger collection of conversations that Shell Rotella will continue to share throughout the year.

Every Driver Has a Story

“Every driver has a story, and every story shared helps support truck drivers facing difficult circumstances,” said Diane Hutsell, director of philanthropy at SCF. “We’re grateful to Shell Rotella and everyone who participated in helping raise awareness for our important industry mission.”

From giving drivers a platform to share what the profession means to them to turning those stories into meaningful support for fellow truckers, the initiative reflects Shell Rotella’s longstanding commitment to the people who keep America moving.

To watch the video beginning Sept.13 and learn more, please follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, X and Instagram, or click here.