One dead after crash involving semi truck in Indiana

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash involving a minivan and a semi-truck in Indiana.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a media release that the crash occurred on September 9, 2026, just before 6:00 p.m.

ISP said the agency responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of US Highway 31 and State Road 26 in Howard County.

ISP said its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound on US 31 and exited onto State Road 26. At the same time, a 2003 Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer was traveling eastbound on State Road 26. The Chrysler entered the intersection and was struck by the Peterbilt.

There is a stop sign for traffic exiting US 31 onto State Road 26. Traffic traveling eastbound on State Road 26 does not have a stop sign, ISP said.

A passenger of the Chrysler Pacifica was pronounced deceased at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment. Three additional passengers of the Chrysler were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Conditions of those passengers were not disclosed.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured in the crash.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.