ATA celebrates America’s truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, September 13, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) will mark the start of the 38th annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, an annual celebration recognizing the nation’s nearly 3.6 million professional truck drivers.

“Whenever we click ‘add to cart’ or pick up an item from the store shelf, our first impulse should be to feel gratitude for America’s 3.6 million truck drivers who perform the logistical feats necessary to get us the items we want on a daily basis,” said Greg Hodgen, ATA chairman and CEO of Groendyke Transport, Inc. “National Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides all Americans with the opportunity to give truck drivers the recognition and gratitude they richly deserve. Their extraordinary dedication, professionalism, attention to detail, and skill are the keys to keeping our roads safe and our country moving.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

NTDAW, scheduled for September 13-19, is a nationwide movement to formally recognize professional truck drivers. State trucking associations, industry suppliers, and motor carriers of all sizes are set to host appreciation events for the [people] who safely deliver more than 72% of the country’s total freight tonnage.

ATA is urging the trucking industry to engage their local communities during the week’s salute to truckers. Throughout the week, ATA staff will distribute giftbags to professional drivers at truck and rest stops.

On Monday, trucking supporters are invited to wear NTDAW’s official colors, green and yellow, and decorate their terminals. ATA staff will also be joining DOT for an NTDAW event at a weigh station.

On Tuesday, ATA is suggesting that its members host a meal at their terminals.

On Wednesday, ATA is hosting a Women In Motion webinar featuring four professional women drivers that is free for all to attend.

On Thursday, trucking supporters are being asked to flood social media with messages of thanks.

On Friday, companies are encouraged to hold an employee raffle or celebration. ATA staff will also attend the USDOT Safety Expo at USDOT HQ in DC.

Understanding the Road

“During NTDAW, elected officials, business leaders, members of the media and students can all benefit from a better understanding of the important work that highly trained truck drivers do in safely delivering our nation’s most critical goods like food, medicine and clothing,” ATA said. “Highway safety is dramatically improved when the motoring public accommodates truck drivers by providing plenty of space to maneuver, staying out of truck blind spots and avoiding distractions.”

The official NTDAW website has a collection of resources to enhance driver appreciation events, and the content provided by ATA enables passionate industry professionals to engage their communities in this important week. These resources improve the image of the professional truck driver and demonstrate public support for the challenging work that drivers do each day. Companies can also purchase official NTDAW merchandise to share with drivers and show their appreciation.

This year’s NTDAW events are made possible by ATA’s sponsors: ACT 1, Intact Insurance and Geotab.