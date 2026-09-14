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CBP finds more than $25 million of meth in big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
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CBP finds more than $25 million of meth in big rig
CBP found more than $25 million in meth.

PHARR, Texas — A big rig manifest stated it was hauling vegetables. It turned out to be meth.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported its officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $25,167,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as cabbage, tomatillo, and cilantro.

CBP said on Sept. 8, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, which included a nonintrusive scan and a canine-team screening.

CBP said a physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 1,164 packages of alleged methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 2,815.30 lbs. (1277 kg), concealed within the shipment.

“Our CBP officers’ skills and expertise continue to be on display as they take down another massive shipment of dangerous, illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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