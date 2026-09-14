CBP finds more than $25 million of meth in big rig

PHARR, Texas — A big rig manifest stated it was hauling vegetables. It turned out to be meth.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported its officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $25,167,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as cabbage, tomatillo, and cilantro.

CBP said on Sept. 8, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, which included a nonintrusive scan and a canine-team screening.

CBP said a physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 1,164 packages of alleged methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 2,815.30 lbs. (1277 kg), concealed within the shipment.

“Our CBP officers’ skills and expertise continue to be on display as they take down another massive shipment of dangerous, illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.