Crash involving multiple semis blocks Indiana toll road for hours

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. – Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) and recovery crews have been busy overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.

ISP reports that an overnight crash on the Indiana Toll Road that involved multiple semis had eastbound lanes blocked for hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

On Monday, at approximately 10:39 p.m. ISP responded to calls of a crash at mile marker 151.2 involving multiple vehicles that blocked all eastbound lanes.

ISP said its preliminary investigation indicates that traffic slowed or stopped as it entered the merge point of an overnight work zone while crews performed work on the Eastpoint Toll Plaza.

Police say a blue 2020 Volvo driven by Ruslan Piddaniuk, 39 of Parma, Ohio, failed to slow for traffic and ran into the slowed or stopped traffic.

“This collision involved three additional semis, causing eastbound lanes to be blocked,” ISP said. “One semi caught fire, but the driver was able to escape from the vehicle. Two drivers from this crash were transported to a local hospital for complaints of pain but were treated and released.”

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at Angola Exit 144 while crews worked overnight to clear the scene. Eastbound lanes reopened at approximately 6:45 a.m.