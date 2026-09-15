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Rutter’s celebrates trucker appreciation week with free drinks

By Dana Guthrie -
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Rutter’s celebrates trucker appreciation week with free drinks
Rutter’s celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with free drinks; from Sept. 13-19, truck drivers can enjoy one free hot coffee, fountain drink or slushie of any size each day. (Photo courtesy Rutter's)

YORK, Penn. — Rutter’s is recognizing the hardworking individuals who keep America’s roads and communities moving by offering professional truck drivers a free drink each day of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

From Sept. 13-19, CDL-licensed truck drivers can enjoy a free hot coffee, fountain drink or slushie of any size each day at all Rutter’s locations.

To redeem the offer, drivers must present a valid CDL license to the cashier at checkout. Each driver is eligible for one free beverage daily during the seven-day celebration.

“Truck drivers have long been an important part of the Rutter’s community, with the company’s locations serving as convenient stops for drivers traveling throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia,” Rutter’s said. “Rutter’s encourages truck drivers to stop in during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and enjoy a drink on the house as a thank-you for all they do.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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