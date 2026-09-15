Rutter’s celebrates trucker appreciation week with free drinks

YORK, Penn. — Rutter’s is recognizing the hardworking individuals who keep America’s roads and communities moving by offering professional truck drivers a free drink each day of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

From Sept. 13-19, CDL-licensed truck drivers can enjoy a free hot coffee, fountain drink or slushie of any size each day at all Rutter’s locations.

To redeem the offer, drivers must present a valid CDL license to the cashier at checkout. Each driver is eligible for one free beverage daily during the seven-day celebration.

“Truck drivers have long been an important part of the Rutter’s community, with the company’s locations serving as convenient stops for drivers traveling throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia,” Rutter’s said. “Rutter’s encourages truck drivers to stop in during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and enjoy a drink on the house as a thank-you for all they do.”