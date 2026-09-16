Woman dies in Idaho crash with 18-wheeler

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on September 15th, 2026, at approximately 5:15 PM, at the intersection of US26 and 55th East.

A grey 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by a 25-year-old female from Ririe, was traveling eastbound on US26 approaching the intersection 55th East when a 2019 Kenworth Truck, driven by a 63-year-old male from Idaho Falls, attempted to turn westbound from N 55th East. The two vehicles collided.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County EMS, and Bonneville County Fire Department.

Idaho State Police is still investigating this incident.