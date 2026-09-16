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Woman dies in Idaho crash with 18-wheeler

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Woman dies in Idaho crash with 18-wheeler
One woman has died as a result of a crash with an 18-wheeler in Idaho.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on September 15th, 2026, at approximately 5:15 PM, at the intersection of US26 and 55th East.

A grey 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by a 25-year-old female from Ririe, was traveling eastbound on US26 approaching the intersection 55th East when a 2019 Kenworth Truck, driven by a 63-year-old male from Idaho Falls, attempted to turn westbound from N 55th East. The two vehicles collided.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County EMS, and Bonneville County Fire Department.

Idaho State Police is still investigating this incident.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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