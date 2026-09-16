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Louisiana police investigating fatality involving semi-truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Louisiana police investigating fatality involving semi-truck
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Louisiana.

HOUGHTON, La. – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say that on Tuesday morning, at approximately 4:15 a.m., the agency responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157. The crash claimed the life of a 35-year-old man from Bossier City.

LSP said its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the roadway, collided with a guardrail, reentered the roadway, and subsequently collided with a westbound 18-wheeler.

Police say the driver, who was restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and sustained no injuries. Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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