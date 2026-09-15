Trucking industry reacts to legislation for trucker appreciation week

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) introduced a resolution supporting the designation of the week of Sept. 13-19 as “National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

“Americans everywhere have truckers to thank for the ability to buy the same goods almost anywhere,” Hageman said. “They haul our cattle, stock our stores and serve the small towns that no other form of transportation can reach with year-round deliveries of the raw material of the 21st century. This resolution says thank you and builds on the work I am already doing in Congress to crack down on bad actors compromising opportunities for the American truck driver.”

Truck drivers move nearly 70% of all freight in the United States, carrying everything from lumber to life-saving medication across the country’s highways. Hageman’s resolution thanks the 3.6 million Americans who drive for hours on end to keep supply chains strong, enabling an unprecedented era of abundance.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“OOIDA is proud to represent nearly 150,000 small-business truckers across America who thanklessly serve as the backbone of this country’s supply chain every single day and night,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “Over 70% of freight in the United States moves exclusively by truck, the majority of which are mom-and-pop operations. We applaud the leadership of Representative Hageman for consistently demonstrating her appreciation for truckers by authoring bills to crack down on unsafe chameleon carriers and to safely bring new truckers into our industry. We believe every trucker in America deserves to have that kind of force behind them and we look forward to continuing to work with Representative Hageman and her like-minded colleagues who fight for truckers every day in Congress, not just this week.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides all Americans with the opportunity to give truck drivers the recognition and gratitude they richly deserve,” said Greg Hodgen, ATA chairman and CEO of Groendyke Transport Inc. “ATA commends Reps. Hageman, Taylor, Figures and Gillen for leading Congress’ tribute to these hardworking [people]. Truck drivers’ extraordinary dedication, professionalism, attention to detail and skill are the keys to keeping our roads safe and our country moving.”

Wyoming Trucking Association (WTA)

“Truck drivers do far more than move freight,” said Kevin Hawley, president and CEO, WTA. “They keep Wyoming communities supplied, our energy and agricultural industries working and our entire economy moving. Recognition will never fully repay the long days, time away from family and tremendous responsibility these professionals carry, but it matters. On behalf of the Wyoming Trucking Association, I thank Congresswoman Hageman for making sure America’s truck drivers receive the respect and national recognition they have earned.

National Truck Tank Carriers (NTTC)

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides an important opportunity to recognize the professional truck drivers who keep America’s economy and supply chain moving,” said Ryan Streblow, CEO, NTTC. “Rep. Hageman’s resolution highlights the vital contributions of these [people], as well as their unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and service each day. NTTC thanks Rep. Hageman for her leadership and joins in honoring America’s truck drivers for their dedication and the essential role they play in our nation.”

American Truckers United (ATU)

“Because of Congresswoman Harriet Hageman’s leadership, Wyoming has been a champion for restoring American safety standards on our roadways and for protecting the wages and jobs of law-abiding, safe American trucking companies and their truck drivers,” said Shannon Everett, executive director, ATU. ‘She truly shows her appreciation each and every day.”

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)

“TCA applauds Congresswoman Harriet Hageman for introducing a resolution recognizing America’s professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” said Dave Heller, senior vice president of safety and government affairs, TCA. “Professional truck drivers are essential to our nation’s economy, safely delivering the goods that keep families, businesses, hospitals and communities running. Their dedication, professionalism and commitment to safety ensure the strength and resilience of America’s supply chain. TCA proudly supports this resolution and thanks Congresswoman Hageman for highlighting the essential contributions of America’s professional truck drivers.

Background

This year marks the 38th annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

American truckers drive more than 330 billion miles each year, the equivalent of nearly 1,800 round trips to the sun, and more than 80 percent of U.S. communities, including the most remote towns and territories, rely exclusively on trucks to receive their goods.

Truck drivers kept store shelves stocked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are consistently among the first responders to deliver relief supplies after disasters strike.

Rep. Hageman has made trucking safety a cornerstone of her legislative agenda by introducing:

The STOP Improper Licensing Act to audit states issuing non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and unqualified drivers.

The SAFE Act to enhance detection capabilities to combat chameleon carriers.

The ROUTE Act to expand opportunities for younger CDL holders.

The Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act requires that all testing to obtain a CDL be administered in English.

Connor’s Law to codify English language proficiency for CDL holders.