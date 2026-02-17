Trucking industry backs SAFE Act to combat chameleon carriers

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry is announcing its support for the Safety and Accountability in Freight Enforcement (SAFE) Act to combat chameleon carriers.

The Act was introduced by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY).

“These companies game the system, ignore the law and put American families at risk, all while punishing hardworking truckers who follow the rules,” Hageman said. “If a trucking company racks up violations or loses its license, it should not get to slap on a new name and get back on the road. My bill closes dangerous loopholes and holds bad actors accountable.”

The SAFE Act

The SAFE Act establishes the mechanism to accurately detect chameleon carriers in the registration process, ensuring they are subject to enforcement for violations under the law.

Specifically, the bill:

Requires a nationwide study on the scope and impact of chameleon carriers.

Supports the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts by directing FMCSA to develop and implement an advanced automation tool to flag suspicious registration applications before unsafe operators receive new USDOT numbers.

Strengthens coordination between federal and state agencies to identify shared ownership, recycled equipment and other red flags.

Preserves due process by requiring human review and creating a clear appeals process.

Chameleon Carriers

Chameleon carriers are high-risk trucking companies that are shut down and reopen under different identities—rotating through names, ownership structures, or U.S. Department of Transportation registration numbers—to avoid penalties, enforcement actions, insurance consequences and public scrutiny. They often continue using the same trucks, managers, drivers and addresses while pretending to be a brand-new company.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

“Chameleon carriers are a plague on our nation’s highways, putting all motorists at risk and undercutting the vast majority of trucking companies that are responsible and follow the rules,” said Alex Rosen, ATA senior vice president of legislative affairs.“Safety is a priority for our members, which is why we are grateful for Rep. Hageman’s leadership to strengthen federal safety requirements and oversight. Alongside USDOT, we have closed loopholes and removed bad actors from our roads, and we look forward to building on this progress by working with Rep. Hageman and her colleagues to attach this commonsense policy to the next Highway Bill.”

Wyoming Trucking Association (WTA)

“Wyoming trucking companies play by the rules, invest in safety, and carry the cost when bad actors dodge accountability,” said Kevin Hawley, WTA president, CEO. “The SAFE Act is a common-sense step to stop chameleon carriers from reappearing under new identities after serious safety failures or enforcement actions. By strengthening screening at registration, protecting due process through a clear appeals process, and improving data sharing, this bill helps level the playing field for responsible carriers and makes our roads safer for everyone.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“Chameleon carriers have undermined America’s highway safety and damaged the professionalism of the trucking industry by evading enforcement, dodging penalties and reopening under new identities,” said Todd Spencer, president, OOIDA. “Representative Hageman’s SAFE Act takes decisive action to detect and crack down on these bad actors at the registration stage. OOIDA and truckers across America commend Representative Hageman’s leadership in restoring accountability to the system and standing up for law-abiding small-business truckers and the safety of the motoring public.”

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)

“The SAFE Act takes an important step toward identifying chameleon carriers operating on our roads today,” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “The enactment of this language will aid the enforcement community at FMCSA in stopping businesses that continually refuse to prioritize safety and act as market disruptors in the industry. By effectively targeting chameleon carriers, this legislation will reinforce the strengths of our industry, supporting those who prioritize safe operations and uphold exemplary business practices. We commend Representative Hageman for her leadership on this important issue and urge Congress to advance the SAFE Act.”