TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

FTR’s December Shippers Condition Index up, but there’s a catch

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   FTR’s December Shippers Condition Index up, but there’s a catch
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FTR’s December Shippers Condition Index up, but there’s a catch
FTR’s positive Shippers Conditions Index in December could be the last for a while.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The FTR Shippers Conditions Index for December came in at a deceptively positive reading of 1.0 – up from -2.9 in November.

According to FTR, a sharp drop in diesel prices during the month more than offset tightening capacity utilization. Aside from unpredictable swings in fuel costs, the outlook for shippers’ market conditions looks notably more negative. The freight market has deteriorated for shippers, and the outlook is consistently weak.

“We already were forecasting somewhat unfavorable market conditions for shippers, and that outlook is tougher still in our latest analysis,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “Much of that deterioration is based on our expectations for stronger freight volume placing greater demand on freight capacity, but the road ahead is rocky for shippers even if our modestly stronger freight demand projections are too rosy. The excess capacity that had favored shippers for a couple of years or more is history, and stresses – even if brief – will cause hiccups that result in higher costs.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE