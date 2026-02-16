Volvo recalls 800 VNLs

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 800 Volvo VNLs.

“Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2024-2027 VNL (4) vehicles that do not include auxiliary parking brakes,” NHTSA said. “If the vehicle is in weight bias mode there may not be enough weight on the parking brake axle, which could result in inadequate parking brake force.”

Impacted Trucks

Volvo VNL (4) 2024-2027

Remedy

Dealers will replace the brake chambers, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 10. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2601. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning Feb. 17.