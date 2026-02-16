Sheetz to open new Conover, N.C. location

ALTOONA, Penn. — On Thursday, Feb. 19, Sheetz will officially open its new store located at 1505 Rock Barn Road NE, Conover, N.C.

“Located conveniently off of I-40 from Exit 133, this new location will offer seven high-flow diesel fuel lanes for truck drivers, along with 12 fuel terminals for other vehicles,” Sheetz said. “When opened, this will be Sheetz’s fourth location in Catawba County.”

Grand Opening Celebrations Planned

To celebrate this opening, Sheetz will host a special event beginning at 9 a.m. outside the store, where it will be joined by residents, representatives from local nonprofits and elected officials. During the celebration, Sheetz will offer major giveaways to attendees, including $250 in Sheetz gift cards and Free Sheetz for a Year.*

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers in this new market by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, Special Olympics

“Led by a mission to take care of people, Sheetz will present a special $2,500 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, a nonprofit that provides food assistance for 24 counties across North and South Carolina,” Sheetz said. “Customers attending the grand opening celebration are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive ‘Sheetz Swag,’ limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.”

Sheetz will also present a $2,500 check to the Special Olympics of North Carolina at the grand opening event. A supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz extends its support to the organization through event volunteers, product and monetary donations.

Sheetz operates 800+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

*Value of $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card; No purchase is necessary to win, must be present to win and over the age of 18 to enter.