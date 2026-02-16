Schneider offers free third-party 90‑day warranty on used trucks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc. is strengthening its support for used‑truck buyers with the launch of a new no‑cost third-party issued warranty that provides 90‑day, 25,000‑mile, engine and after-treatment coverage on most used trucks Schneider sells.

“Designed to reduce ownership risk, the warranty gives owner‑operators and small fleets peace of mind with immediate coverage from day one – helping shield buyers from unexpected repair expenses and adding confidence to their purchase,” Schneider said.

Warranty Program Overview

The enhanced warranty protection, administered by National Truck Protection (NTP), is now part of the company’s used‑truck offering.

Coverage: 90‑day protection for engine and after-treatment systems on qualifying units.

The components covered in NTP’s warranty include:

Engine.

Engine fuel injectors.

Engine fuel and water pumps.

Engine control module.

Turbocharger(s).

After-treatment.

Third-Party Administrator: NTP.

Availability: Included automatically with qualifying used‑trucks with an expired manufacturer warranty.

Start date: December 2025

Terms, conditions and coverage requirements apply.

Eligibility Details

Most Schneider‑owned used trucks qualify for the new NTP‑backed warranty.

Exceptions

2023 and 2024 Freightliner Cascadia models, which already include Schneider’s no‑cost Enhanced Engine Warranty (6 months/60,000 miles).

Trucks with remaining manufacturer warranties (therefore NTP’s coverage is not needed).

“Schneider also sells used trailers,” Schneider said. “Buyers can choose from Schneider’s huge selection of dry van, flatbed, reefer and tanker trailers. Dry van trailers feature high-quality composite flooring designed for the long haul.”

Buyers can browse current available inventory here.