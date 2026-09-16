CMV operation in Indiana issues more than 53 CMV violations, makes 16 arrests

Authorities in Indiana recently conducted a work zone operation on Interstate 70, issuing more than 50 Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) violations.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton District recently conducted “Operation Space Cadet,” a targeted traffic enforcement initiative along Interstate 70 through Wayne and Henry counties, focused on CMV traffic, according to a release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP said the operation focused on Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs), specifically addressing unsafe following distances among semi-trucks traveling through the construction zone.

During Operation Space Cadet, troopers from the Pendleton District, along with troopers assigned to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Division, conducted 228 traffic stops, giving 159 citations, along with 132 warnings, as well as 53 CMV violations. There were also 16 arrests, according to ISP.

“The enforcement operation coincided with a dramatic reduction in crashes within the construction zone,” ISP said.

“Before the enforcement effort, the area averaged about eight crashes per week, three with injuries, causing major closures within the zone. During the operation, crashes dropped to three total, with zero personal-injury crashes.”

“The results demonstrate the potential impact targeted traffic enforcement and voluntary compliance have on roadway safety,” ISP added. “Motorists are reminded to slow down, eliminate distractions, maintain a safe following distance, and be prepared for sudden changes in traffic conditions while proceeding through construction zones.”