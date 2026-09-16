Georgia Ports celebrates truck drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) hosted events onsite for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, thanking drivers for their reliable, efficient service that is essential to the port’s success.

Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is a national initiative, which celebrates the American trucker, started Sunday and will end on Saturday.

Georgia Ports employees handed out Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuits, cooling towels and aluminum water bottles at terminal truck gates across its facilities, including the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick, and at its inland terminals in Bainbridge, Chatsworth and Gainesville.

“Truck drivers are a key link in the global supply chain, especially in Savannah. Nearly 80 percent of our container trade moves by truck,” said Georgia Ports President Kevin Price.

GPA said in a release that the Port of Savannah handles 15,000 truck moves daily from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, counting both import and export containers.

GPA said, “Terminal efficiency means truckers can complete six to eight turns per day and still be home for dinner.”

Georgia Ports stated it achieved average truck turn times in August of only 34 minutes for a single-container move and 43 minutes for truck drivers delivering an export and picking up an import container. Approximately 80 percent of truck transactions at the Port of Savannah involve such dual moves, requiring fewer total truck miles each day.

The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal features three choices of truck gates to speed drivers through the terminal’s 50 truck lanes. Once a driver has entered the terminal, roundabouts at major intersections are designed to keep trucks moving quickly, safely and with less idling. Drivers in need of an empty chassis had their pick of more than 1,700 chassis on average each day in August at Garden City Terminal.

“To ensure a positive on-terminal driver experience, GPA has implemented several initiatives to make port visits safer and more efficient,” GPA said.

Trucker Safety Initiative

GPA’s Trucker Safety Committee increases communication, addresses driver concerns and helps drivers operate more safely on terminal. The committee is comprised of terminal managers and dispatchers from large and midsized companies, with a rotation system to include voices from smaller companies.

“Our quarterly trucker safety committee has received remarkable participation from the trucking industry,” said GPA Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy. “Trucker safety outreach includes terminal tours, site visits to trucking companies and ride-alongs.”

Guided port tours give operations teams and drivers a firsthand look at GPA facilities. Companies can also invite GPA representatives to their own terminal safety meetings, allowing dispatchers and drivers to engage directly with GPA’s safety team. Ride-alongs allow GPA to experience the driver’s perspective and better understand the challenges faced on the road. Port officials said the outreach helps GPA hear the trucking community’s needs and respond in actionable ways.

The GPA website includes resources for truckers such as terminal maps, driving directions, FAQs and information for new drivers, including a Garden City Terminal Drivers’ Orientation Video.

GPA Trucker app

Drivers can tap into the GPA Trucker mobile app to see container locations inside the port, for easy navigation.

Real-time alerts on gate hours, weather and container transaction updates are available on the app. The GPA Trucker app also notifies drivers if a 72-hour PIN needed for container pickup has expired before they arrive at the port, ensuring each trip to the port is productive. The app replaces paper gate tickets with digital versions, reducing waste.

The free app is available on the Apple AppStore or Google Play by searching for “GPA Trucker.” Learn more about using the app at gaports.com/motor-carriers. To date, more than 5,800 people have registered to use the GPA Trucker app.

Facial Recognition Security in Place

Facial recognition at terminal gates speeds truck processing, while allowing GPA to comply with federal security standards. Enrolled drivers no longer need to stop and present a Transportation Worker Identification Credential.

“It’s one more way we’re providing a seamless experience for truckers while maintaining security,” Price said. “Every minute we save a trucker gets cargo to its destination faster.”