Utah teen killed in crash with FedEx truck

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A teen is died in a crash in Utah that also involved a FedEx 18-wheeler.
Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the crash occurred on Monday on State Road 40 near milepost 15 in Wasatch County.
DPS’ website release stated that a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound left its lane of travel and struck the side of a Fed-Ex truck that was traveling in the westbound lanes.
The driver of the Ram pickup truck, who was identified as Aiden Lee Keele, 18, of Heber City, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information was available about the condition of the FedEx truck driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
Utah teen killed in crash with FedEx truckComment
that was sad