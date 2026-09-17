Utah teen killed in crash with FedEx truck

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A teen is died in a crash in Utah that also involved a FedEx 18-wheeler.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the crash occurred on Monday on State Road 40 near milepost 15 in Wasatch County.

DPS’ website release stated that a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound left its lane of travel and struck the side of a Fed-Ex truck that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Ram pickup truck, who was identified as Aiden Lee Keele, 18, of Heber City, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was available about the condition of the FedEx truck driver.

The crash remains under investigation.