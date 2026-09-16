Cespira unveils next-gen natural gas system for heavy-duty trucking

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cespira, the joint venture between Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Volvo Group, is releasing new technical details of HPDI 3.0, the next generation of its High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system.

According to Westport, HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion principles while advancing fuel rail-pressure control, hardware durability and system integration,” Westport said. “The new fuel system supports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable bio-based liquefied natural gas (bioLNG) today while preserving adaptability for future low- and zero-carbon fuels.

“Cespira’s revenue increased 125% year over year from Q2 2025 to Q2 2026, underscoring strong market validation for HPDI technology,” said Dan Sceli, Wesport CEO. “With continued gains in efficiency, attractive total cost of ownership and improved fuel price stability, we believe HPDI is well positioned to grow adoption momentum with OEMs and fleets.”

Performance Enhancements

At its core, HPDI 3.0 incorporates a new fuel rail-pressure control architecture that improves fuel economy and engine performance while simplifying OEM calibration. Higher injection pressure capability unlocks greater power and efficiency from the latest high-performance compression-ignition engines, while the architecture is designed to support compliance with future global emissions regulations.

Improved Durability and Greater Integration Flexibility

“The new hardware integrates proven HPDI injector dynamic sealing technology to enhance component service life,” Westport said. “A modular fuel rail-pressure control architecture gives OEMs greater packaging flexibility across different engine layouts. The new system supports larger engines, including V12 and other multi-bank configurations, by allowing fuel pressure control across separate cylinder banks. This broadens the potential application of HPDI 3.0 across demanding on-road and off-road sectors.”

Built for Natural Gas and Biogas Today, Adaptable for Future Fuels

According to Westport, HPDI 3.0 reinforces the near-term value of natural gas and renewable natural gas for heavy-duty transport by enabling the use of LNG and bioLNG with diesel-like performance, improved efficiency and attractive total cost of ownership. The architecture also maintains a clear pathway for future fuel-specific applications, including hydrogen, as those markets develop.

“HPDI 3.0 strengthens both the immediate and long-term business case for OEMs,” said Scott Baker, CTO of Cespira. “More precise fuel rail pressure control, higher injection pressure capability, enhanced durability and improved fuel economy make HPDI 3.0 a more compelling proposition for LNG and BioLNG applications. The architecture is also more readily adaptable to future fuel-specific systems for hydrogen and low-carbon fuels, giving OEMs greater flexibility to build on their HPDI investment and expand their product portfolios as those fuel markets develop.”

According to Westport, HPDI 3.0 builds on a proven technology foundation, with the current generation accumulating more than 3 billion kilometers of real-world operation across 12,000+ trucks in over 35 countries. Cespira will begin production of HPDI 3.0 in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the first HPDI 3.0 equipped vehicles expected on the road in early 2027.