TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas man killed in crash with semi-truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas man killed in crash with semi-truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas man killed in crash with semi-truck
Arkansas man killed in crash with semi-truck.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in rural Arkansas.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that the crash occurred on the morning of Sept. 11 at approximately 6:45 a.m.

ASP’s report stated that the driver of a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, identified as Gregory Groves, 53, of Blytheville, Ark. was traveling on Highway 18 when he attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of a 2016 Kenworth driven by Derek Smithson, 43, of Trumann, Ark. on the inside lane.

Police say Groves died of his injuries while Smithson was injured; ASP did not disclose the severity of the truck driver’s injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE