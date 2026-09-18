Arkansas man killed in crash with semi-truck.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in rural Arkansas.
A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that the crash occurred on the morning of Sept. 11 at approximately 6:45 a.m.
ASP’s report stated that the driver of a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, identified as Gregory Groves, 53, of Blytheville, Ark. was traveling on Highway 18 when he attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of a 2016 Kenworth driven by Derek Smithson, 43, of Trumann, Ark. on the inside lane.
Police say Groves died of his injuries while Smithson was injured; ASP did not disclose the severity of the truck driver’s injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.