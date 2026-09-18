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Arizona cops’ double operation puts 13 vehicles, 11 drivers out of service

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Arizona cops’ double operation puts 13 vehicles, 11 drivers out of service
Arizona law enforcement put 11 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) operators and 13 vehicles out of service. (Courtesy AZDPS)

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona law enforcement put 11 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) operators and 13 vehicles out of service in a one-day double operation on Thursday.

The Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) held the Arrive Alive Arizona Commercial Motor Vehicle Maximum Enforcement initiative from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday along I-10 in the Quartzsite and Ehrenberg area.

The operation resulted in:
• 46 total CMV inspections
• 170 total DVER violations
• 46 level two inspections
• 11 CMV drivers placed out of service
• 12 driver out-of-service violations
• 13 CMV vehicles placed out of service
• 14 vehicle out-of-service violations
• 4 citations issued

During this same detail, Highway Patrol troopers also conducted a “Move Over” enforcement operation, citing 10 drivers who failed to move over for emergency and patrol vehicles stopped roadside.

“In Arizona, it’s the law to “Move Over” when any patrol car, tow truck, or emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the road,” AZDPS said. “If you’re in the lane closest to them, you must safely move over to create space and protect those working on the roadside.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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