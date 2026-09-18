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Averitt honors driving force with Driver Appreciation Week festivities

By Dana Guthrie -
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Averitt honors driving force with Driver Appreciation Week festivities
Averitt celebrates its drivers during annual Driver Appreciation Week. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express is honoring its driving force as part of National Truck Driver Driver Appreciation Week.

“It is an exciting time to be part of our team, and our associates are the driving force moving us forward,” said Barry Blakely,  president, COO.  “We are thankful for the way they deliver excellence each day. Our customers understand the professionalism they are getting when they partner with Averitt, and our drivers are a key reason for that.”

The celebrations coincide with a milestone anniversary for Averitt – 2026 marks 55 years of service after the company started in 1971 with two drivers, three tractors and five trailers.

Driver Appreciation Week

“Averitt’s Driver Appreciation Week festivities are part of a comprehensive aim to ensure associates have the best possible quality of life on the job,” Averitt said. “Those efforts also include state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, dynamic safety features, strong benefits, positive work environment and a longstanding Profit Sharing plan designed to prepare associates for a brighter future.”

To mark Driver Appreciation Week, the Cookeville-based transportation provider will be hosting local cookouts, food trucks and special meals, as well as companywide drawings for electronics, headsets and more. Additionally, each day during the week, a driver will win an assignment for a brand-new truck.

Averitt has also produced a special Driver Appreciation Week video to honor its driving force.

“We like to say that we hope our associates feel appreciated during Driver Appreciation Week and every week throughout the year,” Blakely said. “For 55 years, their efforts have been the backbone of all we do, and the successes we continue to achieve truly are a team effort.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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