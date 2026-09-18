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EV Realty announces acquisition of industrial property for truck charging in Ontario, California

By Dana Guthrie -
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EV Realty announces acquisition of industrial property for truck charging in Ontario, California
EV Realty acquires industrial property in Ontario, California for truck charging infrastructure. (Photo courtesy EV Realty)

ONTARIO, Calif. — EV Realty is acquiring a strategically located industrial property in Ontario, Calif. that will be the site of a future EV Realty Powered Properties fleet charging hub.

“Ontario sits at the convergence of the nation’s largest container gateway and the densest warehouse cluster in North America, said Patrick Sullivan, CEO, EV. “This part of Southern California is among the most important freight hubs in the world and is the epicenter of truck electrification for this country. When this site comes online, EV Realty will have 27 MW of simultaneous truck charging capacity between the ports and the Inland Empire. This is how we start to see real scale – finding power in the right locations and building infrastructure to meet growing demand.”

Ontario Location

The new site, located at 2151 E. Philadelphia Street in the West Coast’s largest and most concentrated warehousing submarket, is ideally located for freight and logistics operations. The property has access to the east-west SR-60 and north-south I-15 freeways and is well-positioned to provide charging for fleets serving the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as the intermodal facilites in Los Angeles and San Bernardino. The site is located just three miles from Ontario International Airport, one of the top 10 cargo airports in the country and home to major air freight operations for companies like UPS and FedEx. Construction is expected to commence in 2027.

Reserving Grid Power

EV Realty has worked with Southern California Edison to confirm and reserve the grid power needed to provide 9 MW of simultaneous charging. The electric grid in the surrounding area is severely constrained, underscoring the value of this high-capacity site for fleet operators that need power in the region. Together with EV Realty’s other planned and existing Powered Properties charging hubs across California, this Ontario site will greatly increase operational flexibility for fleets as electrification scales.

“This announcement builds on several recent moves from EV Realty as the company continues to grow its Powered Properties platform, starting in Southern California,” the company said  “The company opened a 9 MW truck charging depot in San Bernardino in April and plans to break ground on their next site closer to the ports in Torrance later this year.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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