One dead after Idaho crash involving semi truck

BOONEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — One person died after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho involving a big rig.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. on Friday September 18, 2026 in Bonneville County.

ISP said in a release that a 2025 Kia K5, driven by a 29-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US20. A 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by a 40-year-old male from Aurora, Colorado was traveling westbound on US Highway 20. The Kia collided with the big rig’s trailer. A 2023 Ford F-150, driven by a 22-year-old male from Severance, Colorado then collided with the Kia.

The driver of the Kia succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The driver of the Ford was injured and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.