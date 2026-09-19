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One dead after Idaho crash involving semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
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One dead after Idaho crash involving semi truck
One person is dead after an Idaho crash involving semi-truck.

BOONEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — One person died after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho involving a big rig.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. on Friday September 18, 2026 in Bonneville County.

ISP said in a release that a 2025 Kia K5, driven by a 29-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US20. A 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by a 40-year-old male from Aurora, Colorado was traveling westbound on US Highway 20. The Kia collided with the big rig’s trailer. A 2023 Ford F-150, driven by a 22-year-old male from Severance, Colorado then collided with the Kia.

The driver of the Kia succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The driver of the Ford was injured and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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