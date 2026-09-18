Circle Logistics expands reefer LTL shipping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Circle Logistics is expanding its refrigerated less-than-truckload service for food and beverage shippers.

“Reefer LTL has quickly become a cornerstone of our service offering because it fundamentally changes the logistics math for growing brands,” said Rick Lefler, director of business development, Circle. “We’re enabling emerging frozen food producers and grocery retailers to access the same enterprise-grade cold chain reliability and real-time tracking as our largest truckload partners, while giving them the agile, scalable logistics foundation they need to grow with confidence.”

Building a Referral Network

By consolidating multiple pallet shipments onto a single temperature-controlled trailer, reefer LTL enables smaller producers to move partial loads without paying for an entire truck, delivering cold chain reliability, accurate documentation and strict compliance at a lower shipping volume. To support this demand, Circle Logistics is building a referral network of qualified frozen food producers and connecting them directly with available reefer LTL capacity.

“The reefer LTL expansion builds on Circle’s broader food and beverage logistics program,” Circle said. “Every load, whether full truckload or reefer LTL, moves through the company’s E3 carrier vetting process, which verifies the driver’s commercial driver’s license , the vehicle identification number of the truck and trailer and equipment photos before dispatch. Circle also confirms carrier identity directly with the shipper and provides continuous tracking links for every shipment, a level of transparency the company says helps prevent cargo theft and temperature-related claims, two of the most common risks in food and beverage freight.”