Truck driver escapes tanker fire in New York

MARATHON, New York — A truck driver escaped his cab when his tanker caught fire in New York.

The New York State Police (NYSP) said in a news release that on Friday morning at approximately 6:21 a.m., New York State Police at Marathon responded to a report of a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 81 in Marathon.

NYSP said an investigation determined that the operator of the tanker truck was traveling southbound on I-81 when the vehicle caught fire. The operator was able to safely maneuver the tanker into a U-turn and call 911.

The Marathon Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The tanker was transporting oil at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.