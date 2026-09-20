Semi truck involved in 2 accidents on I-29 in Missouri

HOLT COUNTY, Mo. — While stalled from a single-vehicle crash, an 18-wheeler was involved in a second crash in Missouri.

The crash occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 1:43 a.m. on Interstate 29 at mile marker 80.6, three miles south of Mound City.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that a 2025 Freightliner, driven by a 59-year-old man from Bountiful, Utah, suffered a mechanical failure, crossed into the center of the road and traveled off the east side of the roadway.

The truck skidded and returned to the highway, then skidded off the east side into the median. Police say the trailer jackknifed and overturned. The rolled-over trailer blocked the southbound lanes of I-29, according to the MSHP report.

The driver and his passenger, a 76-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

MSHP said a minute later, a 2014 Chevy Impala came upon the scene. The Impala’s front bumper struck the trailer and came to rest facing south, blocking the driving lane of I-29.

The Impala driver, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, Mo. suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Both the driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were also taken to a local hospital.