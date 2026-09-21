Volvo Trucks wins International Truck of the Year 2027 for its global electric range

Volvo Trucks’ global heavy-duty electric range has been named International Truck of the Year 2027.

It is the company’s eighth win of the award and the second for the Volvo FH Electric. The award recognizes the same global electric truck program behind the Volvo VNR Electric trucks that fleets in the United States and Canada have been operating since 2020.

“The Volvo Trucks winning range represents a major evolution of their battery-electric heavy-duty offering,” said Florian Engel, chairman, International Truck of the Year. “With the new electric range, the company demonstrates how quickly battery-electric heavy-duty transport is moving from individual applications towards a comprehensive transport solution.”

The winning line-up includes the Volvo FH Electric with extended range and the next-generation Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric, all models in Volvo Trucks’ global range. The FH Aero Electric with extended range offers up to 700 kilometers (about 435 miles) on a charge, and the FH, FM, FMX Electric up to 470 kilometers (about 290 miles), with higher payload and shorter charging times, compared with the previous generation.

International Truck of the Year Ceremony

The jury cited the combination of longer range, multiple cab and chassis configurations and specifications that can be tailored to a variety of transport assignments, from regional and long-haul work to city distribution, construction and utility applications. Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, accepted the award on Sept. 14 at the International Truck of the Year ceremony during IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

“Volvo Trucks has seven years of electric truck experience across more than 50 countries, and that global scale works to our North American customers’ advantage,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Fleets here have logged nearly 37 million zero-tailpipe emission miles, and we are continuing to develop both our electric offering and the support network behind it.”

Proven Path to Fleet Electrification

Since 2019, more than 7,000 electric Volvo trucks have driven more than 310 million miles (500 million kilometers) worldwide. Nearly 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries operate electric Volvo trucks in daily service, supported by a global line-up of eight electric truck models, according to Volvo.

North America accounts for a substantial share of that operating experience. More than 750 Volvo VNR Electric trucks are in operation across the United States and Canada, where they have logged nearly 37 million zero-tailpipe emission miles. Those fleets are served by 84 Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership locations in 33 states and four Canadian provinces. Volvo Trucks certified its first EV dealership in 2021, as the earliest VNR Electric trucks were entering customer service, so sales and service capability grew alongside the trucks, building the ecosystem an electric fleet depends on.

“Volvo Trucks North America works with customers across the full electromobility journey, from route and duty-cycle analysis through charging infrastructure, financing and ongoing service, including the step fleets consistently find hardest: getting power to the trucks,” Volvo said.

Electric Solutions for North American Fleets

Volvo Trucks commercialized the Volvo VNR Electric in North America in 2020 and began serial production later the same year, followed by a next-generation model in 2022 that added range and configurations. The truck has been in daily fleet service ever since, in drayage, local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage operations.

The Volvo VNL Electric, previewed in May 2026, is the fourth truck planned for Volvo’s new platform, alongside the all-new Volvo VNL, the all-new Volvo VNR and the upcoming Volvo VNX vocational model. It will carry the same standards of comfort, connectivity and safety that drivers and fleets expect from the platform, in a zero-tailpipe emission configuration, and is designed for regional haul, drayage and city distribution.