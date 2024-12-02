Volvo VNR Electric passes 10 million-mile mark in customer use

The Volvo VNR Electric truck model has surpassed 10 million miles of zero-tailpipe emissions in customer operations since commercial orders began in December 2020, according to a Dec. 2, 2024, news release by Volvo Trucks North America.

Nearly 600 Volvo VNR Electric trucks are now being used across the U.S. and Canada by fleets of all sizes, ranging from single trucks with an owner-operator to fleets of over 100 battery-electric trucks.

“Surpassing 10 million miles with the Volvo VNR Electric is a monumental achievement that reflects the dedication of our customers, partners and more than 65 Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers across North America,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “In October we celebrated reaching 8 million miles, and now we’ve hit 10 million. This progress is a testament to the trust and commitment of those who believe in our vision for a sustainable future.”

According to Volvo, customers operating VNR Electric trucks are collectively driving more than 200,000 miles per week, something the OEM says showcases the vehicle’s reliability and efficiency in real-world applications.

Volvo’s news release describes the VNR Electric as “representative of a total transportation solution ecosystem which has led Volvo Trucks North America to the market leading position and customers to their operational success.”

The manufacturer’s foray into electric Class 8 trucks began in 2020 with the launch of the VNR Electric as part of the Volvo LIGHTS Project, a $90 million public-private partnership the company hoped would lay the foundation for the scaled adoption of heavy-duty battery-electric trucks by exploring the infrastructure and operational adaptations required to support electric mobility.

Voorhoeve acknowledged there have been challenges in scaling heavy-duty zero-emission solutions.

“Although the battery electric deployments have not scaled as quickly as we anticipated or hoped for, Volvo Trucks remains committed to decarbonizing transportation,” he said.

“Our customers are logging an increasing number of miles every day, proving that the shift is not only possible, but is underway,” he continued. “We are optimistic about accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies through our strong partnerships with our dealers, customers and organizations like PACT (Powering America’s Commercial Transportation).”