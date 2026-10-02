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Bendix’s Bowling Green manufacturing plant earns Governor’s Safety and Health Award

By Dana Guthrie -
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Bendix’s Bowling Green manufacturing plant earns Governor’s Safety and Health Award
Bendix’s Bowling Green, Ky. manufacturing plant earns Governor’s Safety and Health Award. Left to right: Caleb Denman, HSE manager, Bendix Bowling Green; Lynn Whitehouse, director, Kentucky OSH Education and Training; Jan Jasinski, managing director, Bendix Bowling Green. (Photo courtesy Bendix)

AVON, Ohio — The Bowling Green, Ky. manufacturing operation of Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix) has received the Governor’s Safety and Health Award, which provides special recognition for outstanding safety and health performance.

“We’re pleased that our safety efforts in Bowling Green have earned the respected distinction of a Governor’s Safety and Health Award,” said Ed Casper, Bendix safety and security director. “Everybody at the plant shares in this recognition. A strong safety culture doesn’t happen by chance – it’s built through everyday actions.”

The award is administered by KYSAFE, part of Kentucky’s Division of OSH (Occupational Safety and Health) Education and Training.

A representative of the state traveled to the Bowling Green facility on Aug. 26 to present the award. Plant leadership led the representative on a tour of the site and gave out snow cones to all employees.

Governor’s Safety and Health Award

The Governor’s Safety and Health Award is given to employers and their employees, who together have achieved the minimum required number of hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness at their establishment. The required number of hours depends on the number of employees. Bendix’s 795,508 hours without a lost-time injury exceeds the 750,000 hours required for the employee range of 251-375.

Bendix met the award’s other criteria as well: The establishment must also be free of any egregious safety or health violations for a period of 24 months beginning with the date of issuance of the citation and any pending discrimination complaint or any uncorrected or contested serious violations.

The Bowling Green manufacturing operation, which opened in 2007, employs more than 300 people and produces the full lineup of commercially available Bendix brand foundation drum and air disc brake solutions.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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