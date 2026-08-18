TCA’s 2026 Elevate class launches driver appreciation project

With National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and National Trucking Week approaching, the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Elevate Young Leadership program is bringing association members together for a special project to recognize and thank professional drivers.

At the TCA Fall Business Meetings on Sept. 1, Elevate members will assemble 250 driver appreciation backpack kits filled with useful items and thoughtful treats. The completed kits will be personally delivered to professional drivers at various fuel stops, bringing appreciation directly to those who keep our industry moving.

Want to contribute?

It’s easy! Purchase an item from the Amazon Wish List and have it shipped directly to TCA. Items needed include practical, everyday essentials and small treats to help fill the 250 backpacks which will be personally distributed to drivers throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Can’t attend the meeting? You can still support the project by purchasing an item from the wish list. Every contribution helps make these kits special.

Want to donate an item not listed on the wish list? Contact Erica Bledsoe, TCA’s senior membership engagement manager, at [email protected] to coordinate your contribution.

Click here to shop the Amazon wish list.

Thank you for helping TCA Elevate show professional drivers how much their hard work and dedication are appreciated!