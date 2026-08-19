Indiana police issue warnings about continuing road closures due to flooding

PERU, Ind. — Flooding that resulted from massive rainfall the last several days has caused numerous road closures.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is advising motorists that multiple roadways throughout the district remain closed due to flooding.

“Despite clearly marked road-closure signs and barricades, multiple reports have been received of vehicles disregarding these closures and entering areas that are not safe for travel,” ISP stated in a media release. “In addition to creating dangerous conditions for motorists and first responders, some vehicles have reportedly caused damage to barricades, signs, and other state property while attempting to drive through or around the closures.”

The Indiana State Police issued a firm reminder: “Road-closure signs and barricades are in place for a reason and must be obeyed. Attempting to bypass a road closure can put motorists, emergency personnel, and other members of the public at significant risk.

Furthermore, damaging state property is a crime. The Indiana State Police will be investigating reported incidents involving damage to state property.”

“Motorists should never drive around barricades or ignore posted road-closure sign,” ISP said. “Turn around and use an alternate route. Road conditions can change rapidly, and water may be significantly deeper or moving faster than it appears.”