Shooting victim crashes into semi truck on Indiana interstate

Indiana police responded to a shooting and a crash on the interstate on Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated on Tuesday, that the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an individual reporting involvement in a crash on eastbound I‑80/94 near Calumet Avenue. Police say the caller advised that they had been shot at multiple times while traveling in Illinois and that the gunfire continued as they crossed into Indiana.

ISP’s preliminary investigation indicates that, while attempting to evade the suspects, the caller’s vehicle collided with the rear of a semi truck.

ISP officers responded to the crash scene and immediately began their investigation. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were also dispatched. Due to the extensive crash scene investigation and evidence collection, several interstate lanes were closed for multiple hours. Neither the shooting victim nor the truck driver sustained injuries from the gunfire or the collision.

This investigation remains ongoing.