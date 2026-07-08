Great Dane’s Nebraska manufacturing plant wins 2025 TTMA Plant Safety Award

Great Dane is announcing company’s manufacturing plant in Wayne, Neb. earned a 2025 Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) Plant Safety Award.

“This award belongs to every member of our Wayne team who are dedicated to working safely,” said Rodrigo Diaz, Great Dane Wayne plant manager. “Earning the safety recognition from the TTMA helps reinforce our Safety promise: that everyone goes back home the way they came in.”

19 Consecutive Wins

Great Dane Wayne won the award in Category A for more than 750,000 work hours. It also marks the 19th consecutive year a Great Dane facility has received a TTMA Plant Safety Award.

“For more than 30 years, the Wayne plant has produced the company’s Everest refrigerated trailers, known for durability and thermal performance,” the company said. “The TTMA award reflects the plant’s unwavering commitment to safety and the proud tradition of American craftsmanship reflected in every stage of production.”

The Wayne plant operates as part of Great Dane’s manufacturing network across eleven U.S. locations.

“I am proud of the Wayne team and their commitment to safety, one of our company’s enduring values,” said Mel Cohen, Great Dane’s interim CEO. “This recognition reflects the culture they have built through their dedication and attention to quality. Their efforts not only create exceptional products for our customers but also reinforce the standards of safety and excellence that define our company.”