2 dead including child in work zone crash in Alabama

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — According to local news reports in Alabama, at least two people, including a child, were killed in a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) construction zone in Trussville, according to the Trussville Fire Chief, and reported by WVTM in Birmingham, Ala.

One adult and three children were also injured. Details about the extent of their injuries have not been released. All of those involved were in the commercial trucks.