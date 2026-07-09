Venti expands driverless logistics operations to major U.S. rail yards

BOSTON, Mass. — Venti Technologies is announcing it has been selected by a top North American intermodal railroad to bring AI-powered AV solutions to terminals across the U.S. in a bold strategy to reduce costs and improve safety.

“We are pleased to be chosen to help our partner truly re-invent the supply chain at this important time,” said Heidi Wyle, PhD, founder, CEO, Venti. “We share a common commitment to people, innovation, efficiency and safety and a belief that transformation will yield numerous benefits for the world long into the future.”

This will mark the first full-production use of autonomous container trucks in a large U.S. intermodal facility.

Under a long-term collaboration, the Class 1 railroad will deploy trucks customized with Venti’s proprietary precision-navigation technology, including software, sensors and components, in fully operating rail yards. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Venti’s technology will initially be deployed at two of the busiest intermodal facilities in the United States and will load, move, and unload containers in full operational production without a driver in the vehicle,” Venti said. “The company expects to deploy 100-plus autonomous container-moving trucks in eight of the railroad’s sites by 2027 and to grow the deployment to more than 600 by the end of the decade. A joint steering committee will govern the implementation and milestones. Venti is the only company outside China that has successfully operationalized physical AI autonomy for moving goods in heavy-logistics customer environments.”