Pilot offering new upgrades including new travel centers

Pilot announced via press release this week that it is making a few changes.

The company that has boasted “serving an average of 1.2 million guests every day,” announced it has “opened new locations, modernized existing travel centers across its footprint and expanded its coast-to-coast electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network.”

“Pilot is focused on investing in areas that matter most to create spaces our guests want to return to and are worth staying for our team members,” said Sean Marrero, president of retail at Pilot. “Whether you’re stopping for a charge, a full tank, or a fresh meal this summer, we are making the most of every mile for every traveler on the open road.”

New and Upgraded Travel Centers to Fuel More Journeys

Pilot opened new travel centers in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Ponce de Leon, Florida, while completing curb-to-counter upgrades at 18 travel centers in 13 states and Canadian provinces. The two new locations were among the first to debut Pilot eats and added 112 dedicated truck parking spaces,15 diesel lanes and 32 gas pumps. As part of its store modernization initiative, New Horizons, Pilot continues to bring upgraded amenities, streamlined store layouts and enhanced guest experiences to more communities across North America. Remodeled stores feature updated restrooms, expanded hot food options and modernized layouts.

Pilot eats Launches Chicken Tenders and Signature Sauce

This summer, Pilot eats introduced hand-breaded, buttermilk chicken tenders and a new signature dipping sauce, “giving guests another craveable, high-protein option that will satisfy moments of highway hunger. Pilot eats Signature Sauce is thick and creamy with a bold, smoky flavor and just the right touch of heat and zest to keep drivers coming back for more.”

The Pilot eats rollout continues to expand across the network, offering travelers more ways to satisfy their hunger/cravings on the road:

Pilot eats: Pilot is continuing to bring its full, hot deli menu to nearly 400 locations across North America, offering freshly prepared meals

Pilot eats Express: Expanding rapidly to 250 locations, built for those who are on the clock and need high-quality, grab-and-go options

24/7 service: Nearly 350 owned-and-operated quick service restaurants such as Arby’s, Wendy’s, Subway and others are now operating 24/7 to ensure fresh food is available no matter the time of day

Mobile Ordering: Pilot eats is now available on the Pilot app, DoorDash, Uber Eats and other platforms, making it easier than ever for travelers to order ahead as well as get their favorite meals delivered right to their doors

Charging Up for Summer

In 2026, Pilot’s premium EV charging experience expanded to new locations, adding 50 sites across 25 states in the first half of 2026, ensuring summer travelers can confidently navigate long-distance road trips without range or experience anxiety.

Pilot’s charging experience is differentiated by offering the same convenience, access and reliability that non-EV drivers have come to expect. Pilot’s coast-to-coast EV network offers a comprehensive, exceptional experience with fast chargers and 24/7 monitoring, and many locations offer drivers canopies to escape the weather and their favorite Pilot eats offerings.