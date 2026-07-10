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Averitt earns Chevron LTL Carrier of the Year award

By Dana Guthrie -
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Averitt earns Chevron LTL Carrier of the Year award
Averitt recognized as Chevron’s LTL Carrier of the Year for outstanding service. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been named a recipient of the Chevron LTL Carrier of the Year Award, recognizing the company’s commitment to service excellence and strong customer partnerships.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Chevron with this award,” said Kent Williams, Averitt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and the commitment of our associates to deliver the reliable, high-level service our customers depend on every day.”

According to Averitt, the award highlights Averitt’s consistent performance and dedication to service, reinforcing its role as a trusted carrier partner.

“Averitt’s approach focuses on building long-term relationships through dependable service and operational excellence across its network,” Averitt said. “Through its Power of One services, Averitt provides customers with seamless access to a full suite of transportation and logistics solutions, including less-than-truckload, truckload, dedicated, distribution and fulfillment, warehousing and integrated and global solutions.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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