Arizona enforcement blitz finds 66 violations in 4 hours

BUCKEYE, AZ – An Arizona law enforcement agency conducted a four-hour operation for Commercial Motor Vehicle compliance and found 66 total violations during that period.
The Arrive Alive detail occurred on July 1, 2026, from 6-10 a.m., and involved the Highway Patrol State Troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division, and Buckeye Police Department.
According to a release announcing the final results of the operation, ADOT Enforcement officers focused on weighing commercial traffic for compliance, while Troopers and Officers inspected commercial vehicles.
The results of the operation are as follows:
20 CMV Inspections
66 Total Violations
5 Drivers Out of Service
2 Vehicles Out of Service
ADOT conducted and found:
348 CMV’s weighed
5 CMVs overweight
4 ADOT CVSA Inspections
26 ADOT CVSA Violations
1 CMV placed Out nof Service
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.