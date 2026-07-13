Crash by over-height big rig prompts emergency bridge repair on I-44 in Oklahoma

VINITA, Okla — While the details of a crash in Oklahoma have not been released, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Saturday that there is an emergency repair project underway on Interstate 44 after a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) that was too tall for an overpass struck a bridge.

“Eastbound and westbound I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-60 (mile marker 289) in Vinita due to a bridge strike by an illegally over-height commercial motor vehicle,” the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority posted to social media.

OHP said the closures will remain in place until a bridge inspection is complete of the turnpike bridge. US-60 lanes underneath the turnpike remain open at this time.

“It is illegal for trucks taller than 14 feet to travel the state highway system without permits and approved routes,” OTA stated. “The bridge damaged today has a vertical clearance of 15 feet 4 inches, well above the legal limit.”

The Turnpike Authority reported that seven of the eight bridge beams are damaged.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use caution while crews are in the area.

A Sunday update on social media by the Turnpike Authority stated that an emergency had been declared and work was underway.